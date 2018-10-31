App
Earnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:44 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 465.29 crore, down 0.82% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 465.29 crore in September 2018 down 0.82% from Rs. 469.14 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.10 crore in September 2018 down 3.34% from Rs. 107.70 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.91 crore in September 2018 down 3.91% from Rs. 165.37 crore in September 2017.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.24 in September 2017.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,010.00 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.25% over the last 12 months.

Ajanta Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 465.29 441.95 469.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 465.29 441.95 469.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.14 88.21 81.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.19 14.87 14.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.32 -20.50 10.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.53 95.63 82.15
Depreciation 16.86 16.56 13.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.77 122.77 122.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.12 124.41 143.49
Other Income 16.93 69.06 7.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.05 193.47 151.42
Interest 0.07 0.11 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.98 193.36 151.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 141.98 193.36 151.37
Tax 37.88 42.54 43.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 104.10 150.82 107.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 104.10 150.82 107.70
Equity Share Capital 17.69 17.69 17.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.83 17.14 12.24
Diluted EPS 11.83 17.13 12.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.83 17.14 12.24
Diluted EPS 11.83 17.13 12.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:38 pm

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

