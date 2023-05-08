English
    Ajanta Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 848.86 crore, up 10.87% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 848.86 crore in March 2023 up 10.87% from Rs. 765.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.21 crore in March 2023 down 13.07% from Rs. 134.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.28 crore in March 2023 down 15.91% from Rs. 215.57 crore in March 2022.

    Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.79 in March 2022.

    Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,298.45 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.18% returns over the last 6 months and 11.00% over the last 12 months.

    Ajanta Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations848.86874.89765.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations848.86874.89765.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.89246.01217.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.2237.4829.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.03-46.15-45.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost207.06175.53146.11
    Depreciation32.1132.2930.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses232.19302.61231.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.42127.12157.06
    Other Income36.7530.5128.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.17157.63185.48
    Interest1.212.687.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax147.96154.95178.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax147.96154.95178.30
    Tax30.7530.9943.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities117.21123.96134.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period117.21123.96134.84
    Equity Share Capital25.2725.7117.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.159.6715.79
    Diluted EPS9.159.6715.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.159.6715.79
    Diluted EPS9.159.6715.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am