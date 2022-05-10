 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajanta Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 765.63 crore, up 2.35% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 765.63 crore in March 2022 up 2.35% from Rs. 748.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.84 crore in March 2022 down 12.88% from Rs. 154.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.57 crore in March 2022 down 13.22% from Rs. 248.41 crore in March 2021.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.89 in March 2021.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,722.05 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.33% over the last 12 months.

Ajanta Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 765.63 808.58 748.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 765.63 808.58 748.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 217.01 198.61 171.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.13 28.35 22.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.27 -22.38 7.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.11 147.90 133.44
Depreciation 30.09 30.71 29.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 231.50 218.23 165.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.06 207.16 217.60
Other Income 28.42 27.90 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.48 235.06 218.93
Interest 7.18 0.70 2.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 178.30 234.36 216.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 178.30 234.36 216.75
Tax 43.46 39.65 61.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.84 194.71 154.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.84 194.71 154.78
Equity Share Capital 17.17 17.39 17.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.79 22.50 17.89
Diluted EPS 15.79 22.50 17.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.79 22.50 17.89
Diluted EPS 15.79 22.50 17.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
