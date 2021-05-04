Ajanta Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 748.07 crore, up 33.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.07 crore in March 2021 up 33.42% from Rs. 560.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.78 crore in March 2021 up 74.87% from Rs. 88.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.41 crore in March 2021 up 55.3% from Rs. 159.95 crore in March 2020.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 17.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.14 in March 2020.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,837.05 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.17% returns over the last 6 months and 25.02% over the last 12 months.