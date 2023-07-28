Ajanta Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,014.58 crore, up 19.32% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,014.58 848.86 850.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,014.58 848.86 850.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 217.81 231.89 195.05 Purchase of Traded Goods 39.46 39.22 33.43 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.40 -6.03 32.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 196.30 207.06 166.92 Depreciation 32.24 32.11 30.75 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 249.71 232.19 236.49 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 244.66 112.42 155.56 Other Income 31.46 36.75 35.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.12 149.17 190.98 Interest 0.75 1.21 0.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 275.37 147.96 190.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 275.37 147.96 190.35 Tax 63.33 30.75 39.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 212.04 117.21 150.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 212.04 117.21 150.37 Equity Share Capital 25.27 25.27 25.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.84 9.15 11.74 Diluted EPS 16.84 9.15 11.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.84 9.15 11.74 Diluted EPS 16.84 9.15 11.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited