Ajanta Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 850.29 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 850.29 crore in June 2022 up 14.48% from Rs. 742.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.37 crore in June 2022 down 22.27% from Rs. 193.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.73 crore in June 2022 down 16.02% from Rs. 264.02 crore in June 2021.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.36 in June 2021.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,274.20 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.24% returns over the last 6 months and -18.04% over the last 12 months.

Ajanta Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 850.29 765.63 742.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 850.29 765.63 742.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 195.05 217.01 184.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.43 29.13 27.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.09 -45.27 -23.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 166.92 146.11 144.93
Depreciation 30.75 30.09 29.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 236.49 231.50 177.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.56 157.06 203.26
Other Income 35.42 28.42 31.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 190.98 185.48 234.26
Interest 0.63 7.18 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 190.35 178.30 233.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 190.35 178.30 233.09
Tax 39.98 43.46 39.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 150.37 134.84 193.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 150.37 134.84 193.46
Equity Share Capital 25.71 17.17 17.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.74 15.79 22.36
Diluted EPS 11.74 15.79 22.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.74 15.79 22.36
Diluted EPS 11.74 15.79 22.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
