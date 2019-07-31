Ajanta Pharma Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 545.74 crore, up 23.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 545.74 crore in June 2019 up 23.48% from Rs. 441.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.60 crore in June 2019 down 18.05% from Rs. 150.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.25 crore in June 2019 down 14.66% from Rs. 210.03 crore in June 2018.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 17.14 in June 2018.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 880.60 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.10% over the last 12 months.