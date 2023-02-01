 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ajanta Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 874.89 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 874.89 crore in December 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 808.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.96 crore in December 2022 down 36.34% from Rs. 194.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.92 crore in December 2022 down 28.54% from Rs. 265.77 crore in December 2021.
Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.50 in December 2021. Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,209.80 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.60% returns over the last 6 months and -16.63% over the last 12 months.
Ajanta Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations874.89837.23808.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations874.89837.23808.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials246.01205.41198.61
Purchase of Traded Goods37.4838.9128.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.15-1.90-22.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost175.53170.90147.90
Depreciation32.2931.8030.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses302.61263.18218.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.12128.93207.16
Other Income30.5178.3727.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.63207.30235.06
Interest2.680.710.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax154.95206.59234.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax154.95206.59234.36
Tax30.9939.4139.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.96167.18194.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.96167.18194.71
Equity Share Capital25.7125.7117.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.6713.0522.50
Diluted EPS9.6713.0522.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.6713.0522.50
Diluted EPS9.6713.0522.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ajanta Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 11:22 pm