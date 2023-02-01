Ajanta Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 874.89 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 874.89 crore in December 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 808.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.96 crore in December 2022 down 36.34% from Rs. 194.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.92 crore in December 2022 down 28.54% from Rs. 265.77 crore in December 2021.
Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.50 in December 2021.
|Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,209.80 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.60% returns over the last 6 months and -16.63% over the last 12 months.
|Ajanta Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|874.89
|837.23
|808.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|874.89
|837.23
|808.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|246.01
|205.41
|198.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37.48
|38.91
|28.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-46.15
|-1.90
|-22.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|175.53
|170.90
|147.90
|Depreciation
|32.29
|31.80
|30.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|302.61
|263.18
|218.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|127.12
|128.93
|207.16
|Other Income
|30.51
|78.37
|27.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|157.63
|207.30
|235.06
|Interest
|2.68
|0.71
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|154.95
|206.59
|234.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|154.95
|206.59
|234.36
|Tax
|30.99
|39.41
|39.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|123.96
|167.18
|194.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|123.96
|167.18
|194.71
|Equity Share Capital
|25.71
|25.71
|17.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.67
|13.05
|22.50
|Diluted EPS
|9.67
|13.05
|22.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.67
|13.05
|22.50
|Diluted EPS
|9.67
|13.05
|22.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited