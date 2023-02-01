Ajanta Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 874.89 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 874.89 837.23 808.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 874.89 837.23 808.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 246.01 205.41 198.61 Purchase of Traded Goods 37.48 38.91 28.35 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.15 -1.90 -22.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 175.53 170.90 147.90 Depreciation 32.29 31.80 30.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 302.61 263.18 218.23 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.12 128.93 207.16 Other Income 30.51 78.37 27.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.63 207.30 235.06 Interest 2.68 0.71 0.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 154.95 206.59 234.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 154.95 206.59 234.36 Tax 30.99 39.41 39.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.96 167.18 194.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.96 167.18 194.71 Equity Share Capital 25.71 25.71 17.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.67 13.05 22.50 Diluted EPS 9.67 13.05 22.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.67 13.05 22.50 Diluted EPS 9.67 13.05 22.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited