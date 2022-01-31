Ajanta Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 808.58 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 808.58 crore in December 2021 up 10.29% from Rs. 733.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.71 crore in December 2021 up 8.2% from Rs. 179.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.77 crore in December 2021 up 6.97% from Rs. 248.46 crore in December 2020.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 22.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.80 in December 2020.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 2,177.85 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.36% returns over the last 6 months and 24.16% over the last 12 months.