Ajanta Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 733.16 crore, up 38.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 733.16 crore in December 2020 up 38.19% from Rs. 530.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 179.95 crore in December 2020 up 66.13% from Rs. 108.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.46 crore in December 2020 up 31.15% from Rs. 189.45 crore in December 2019.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 20.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.41 in December 2019.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,747.15 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.05% returns over the last 6 months and 48.74% over the last 12 months.