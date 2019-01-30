Ajanta Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 451.85 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.85 crore in December 2018 down 9.77% from Rs. 500.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.47 crore in December 2018 down 42% from Rs. 164.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.01 crore in December 2018 down 34.02% from Rs. 218.27 crore in December 2017.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 18.70 in December 2017.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,090.80 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and -24.67% over the last 12 months.