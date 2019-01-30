App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajanta Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 451.85 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 451.85 crore in December 2018 down 9.77% from Rs. 500.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.47 crore in December 2018 down 42% from Rs. 164.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.01 crore in December 2018 down 34.02% from Rs. 218.27 crore in December 2017.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 18.70 in December 2017.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,090.80 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and -24.67% over the last 12 months.

Ajanta Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 451.85 465.29 500.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 451.85 465.29 500.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.01 93.14 87.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.05 16.19 26.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.48 -16.32 4.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.13 96.53 84.20
Depreciation 18.28 16.86 14.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.14 133.77 144.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.76 125.12 139.24
Other Income 12.97 16.93 64.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.73 142.05 203.93
Interest 0.03 0.07 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.70 141.98 203.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.70 141.98 203.83
Tax 30.23 37.88 39.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.47 104.10 164.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.47 104.10 164.59
Equity Share Capital 17.69 17.69 17.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.85 11.83 18.70
Diluted EPS 10.85 11.83 18.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.85 11.83 18.70
Diluted EPS 10.85 11.83 18.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

