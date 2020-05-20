App
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 06:20 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit up 45% to Rs 129 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations of the stood at Rs 682 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 515 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI
 
 
Ajanta Pharma on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 129.16 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of robust sales in all markets. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 88.89 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Ajanta Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 468 crore as against Rs 387 crore for the previous fiscal year, Ajanta Pharma said.

The revenue from operations of the company for the fiscal year ended March 2020 stood at Rs 2,588 crore as against Rs 2,055 crore for the year ago fiscal year, it added.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at Rs 1,442.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.41 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on May 20, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Business #Results

