Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit up 23 percent at Rs 159 crores

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Friday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 159 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 129 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 757 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 682 crore in the year ago period, it added. For the fiscal year ended March 2021, the net profit of the company was at Rs 654 crore compared to Rs 468 crore in the previous financial year, the filing said.Revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,890 crore for 2020-21. It was Rs 2,588 crore for the previous financial year, it added. Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at Rs1,834per scrip on BSE, down 2.97 per cent from its previous close.