    Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit falls 5% to Rs 151 crore

    The drug firm had reported a consolidated PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 159 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST
     
     
    Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 5 per cent to Rs 151 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 870 crore during the period under review from Rs 757 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a regulatory statement.

    For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a PAT of Rs 713 crore. It was Rs 654 crore in FY21.

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,341 crore last fiscal as against Rs 2,890 crore in 2020-21.

    The company said its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 share of Rs 2 each for every 2 shares of Rs 2 each.



    PTI
    first published: May 10, 2022 08:18 pm
