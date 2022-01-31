MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ajanta Pharma Q3 net up 9% at Rs 192 crore

    The Mumbai-based drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 176.63 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Ajanta Pharma on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased by 8.57 per cent to Rs 191.78 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

    The Mumbai-based drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 176.63 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 837.91 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 748.74 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

    During the period under review, the drug maker reported sales of Rs 256 crore in the domestic market, compared to Rs 220 crore earlier.

    Similarly, exports rose to Rs 563 crore from Rs 524 crore in the same period of 2020-21.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ajanta Pharma #Business #Results
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 06:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.