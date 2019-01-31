App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ajanta Pharma net profit dips 55% to Rs 67 crore in December quarter

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 485.11 crore for the quarter, against Rs 587.05 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Wednesday reported a 54.63 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.90 crore for the December 2018 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 147.47 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 485.11 crore for the quarter, against Rs 587.05 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved a proposal for buyback of not exceeding 7.69 lakh shares at a price of Rs 1,300 per share in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Ajanta Pharma Managing Director Yogesh Agrawal said: "This quarter was a bit challenging for the company which was the result of pipeline filling in corresponding quarter of previous year which got normalised."

This quarter also saw a significant drop in the anti-malarial business due to changing conditions of this business segment, he added.

"Operational expenses of two new additional manufacturing facilities at Dahej and Guwahati during the year also weighed on the profitability growth," Agrawal said.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at Rs 1,089.55 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.38 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 08:38 am

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Business #Market news #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.