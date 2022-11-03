 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajanta Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 938.10 crore, up 6.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 938.10 crore in September 2022 up 6.02% from Rs. 884.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.60 crore in September 2022 down 20.08% from Rs. 195.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.69 crore in September 2022 down 19.04% from Rs. 292.36 crore in September 2021.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.64 in September 2021.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,347.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.93% returns over the last 6 months and -7.50% over the last 12 months.

Ajanta Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 938.10 950.93 884.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 938.10 950.93 884.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 205.40 195.05 174.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.83 36.54 38.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.52 48.83 20.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 186.14 182.94 160.08
Depreciation 32.70 31.78 31.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 295.87 265.81 229.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.64 189.98 231.28
Other Income 40.35 32.76 29.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.99 222.74 260.82
Interest 0.99 0.88 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 203.00 221.86 260.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 203.00 221.86 260.42
Tax 46.40 47.24 64.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.60 174.62 195.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.60 174.62 195.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 156.60 174.62 195.94
Equity Share Capital 25.71 25.71 17.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.22 13.63 22.64
Diluted EPS 12.22 13.63 22.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.22 13.63 22.64
Diluted EPS 12.22 13.63 22.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ajanta Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
