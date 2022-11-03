English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ajanta Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 938.10 crore, up 6.02% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 938.10 crore in September 2022 up 6.02% from Rs. 884.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.60 crore in September 2022 down 20.08% from Rs. 195.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.69 crore in September 2022 down 19.04% from Rs. 292.36 crore in September 2021.

    Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.64 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,347.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.93% returns over the last 6 months and -7.50% over the last 12 months.

    Ajanta Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations938.10950.93884.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations938.10950.93884.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials205.40195.05174.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.8336.5438.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.5248.8320.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost186.14182.94160.08
    Depreciation32.7031.7831.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses295.87265.81229.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.64189.98231.28
    Other Income40.3532.7629.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.99222.74260.82
    Interest0.990.880.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax203.00221.86260.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax203.00221.86260.42
    Tax46.4047.2464.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities156.60174.62195.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period156.60174.62195.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates156.60174.62195.94
    Equity Share Capital25.7125.7117.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2213.6322.64
    Diluted EPS12.2213.6322.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2213.6322.64
    Diluted EPS12.2213.6322.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ajanta Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm