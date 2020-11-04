Ajanta Pharma Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 715.91 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 715.91 crore in September 2020 up 11.38% from Rs. 642.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.22 crore in September 2020 up 46.29% from Rs. 116.36 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.10 crore in September 2020 up 46.23% from Rs. 190.86 crore in September 2019.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 19.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.34 in September 2019.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,609.05 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.51% returns over the last 6 months and 60.18% over the last 12 months.