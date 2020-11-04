172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ajanta-pharma-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-715-91-crore-up-11-38-y-o-y-6064611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajanta Pharma Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 715.91 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 715.91 crore in September 2020 up 11.38% from Rs. 642.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.22 crore in September 2020 up 46.29% from Rs. 116.36 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.10 crore in September 2020 up 46.23% from Rs. 190.86 crore in September 2019.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 19.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.34 in September 2019.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,609.05 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.51% returns over the last 6 months and 60.18% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations715.91668.20642.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations715.91668.20642.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials188.63153.87124.28
Purchase of Traded Goods24.9717.6524.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-58.24-18.4217.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost130.53135.79117.41
Depreciation28.3328.0223.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses155.77156.09181.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax245.92195.20154.34
Other Income4.8513.1213.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax250.77208.32167.56
Interest1.531.634.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax249.24206.69162.63
Exceptional Items-----1.07
P/L Before Tax249.24206.69161.56
Tax79.0258.9345.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities170.22147.76116.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period170.22147.76116.36
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates170.22147.76116.36
Equity Share Capital17.5417.5417.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.5116.9313.34
Diluted EPS19.5016.9313.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.5116.9313.34
Diluted EPS19.5016.9313.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

