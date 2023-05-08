Ajanta Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 881.84 crore, up 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 881.84 crore in March 2023 up 1.33% from Rs. 870.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.25 crore in March 2023 down 19.15% from Rs. 151.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.20 crore in March 2023 down 21.16% from Rs. 236.17 crore in March 2022.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.70 in March 2022.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,298.45 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.18% returns over the last 6 months and 11.00% over the last 12 months.