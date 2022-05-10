 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajanta Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 870.29 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 870.29 crore in March 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 756.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.21 crore in March 2022 down 5.05% from Rs. 159.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.17 crore in March 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 261.94 crore in March 2021.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.40 in March 2021.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,722.05 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.33% over the last 12 months.

Ajanta Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 870.29 837.91 756.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 870.29 837.91 756.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 216.96 201.05 171.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.22 27.29 20.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.86 -39.28 -24.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.52 162.19 145.77
Depreciation 31.16 31.72 30.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 258.76 247.08 183.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.53 207.86 228.81
Other Income 29.48 24.03 2.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.01 231.89 231.34
Interest 7.34 0.95 2.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 197.67 230.94 228.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 197.67 230.94 228.78
Tax 46.46 39.16 69.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 151.21 191.78 159.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 151.21 191.78 159.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 151.21 191.78 159.26
Equity Share Capital 17.17 17.39 17.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.70 22.16 18.40
Diluted EPS 17.70 22.16 18.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.70 22.16 18.40
Diluted EPS 17.70 22.16 18.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
