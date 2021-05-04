Ajanta Pharma Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 756.84 crore, up 10.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 756.84 crore in March 2021 up 10.98% from Rs. 681.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.26 crore in March 2021 up 23.3% from Rs. 129.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.94 crore in March 2021 up 25.91% from Rs. 208.03 crore in March 2020.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 18.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.80 in March 2020.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,837.05 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.17% returns over the last 6 months and 25.02% over the last 12 months.