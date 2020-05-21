Ajanta Pharma Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 681.96 crore, up 32.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 681.96 crore in March 2020 up 32.38% from Rs. 515.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.16 crore in March 2020 up 45.3% from Rs. 88.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.03 crore in March 2020 up 61.63% from Rs. 128.71 crore in March 2019.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 14.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.10 in March 2019.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,439.05 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.33% returns over the last 6 months and 40.14% over the last 12 months.