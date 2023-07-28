English
    Ajanta Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,021.04 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 1,021.04 crore in June 2023 up 7.37% from Rs. 950.93 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.12 crore in June 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 174.62 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.07 crore in June 2023 up 19.08% from Rs. 254.52 crore in June 2022.
    Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 16.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.63 in June 2022.Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,552.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.90% returns over the last 6 months and 22.02% over the last 12 months.
    Ajanta Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,021.04881.84950.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,021.04881.84950.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials217.81231.90195.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.6429.2736.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.55-20.2748.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost213.21223.64182.94
    Depreciation33.1833.0231.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses284.61267.93265.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax238.14116.35189.98
    Other Income31.7536.8332.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax269.89153.18222.74
    Interest0.851.130.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax269.04152.05221.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax269.04152.05221.86
    Tax60.9229.8047.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities208.12122.25174.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period208.12122.25174.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates208.12122.25174.62
    Equity Share Capital25.2725.2725.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.539.5413.63
    Diluted EPS16.539.5413.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.539.5413.63
    Diluted EPS16.539.5413.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

