Ajanta Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,021.04 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,021.04 881.84 950.93 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,021.04 881.84 950.93 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 217.81 231.90 195.05 Purchase of Traded Goods 39.64 29.27 36.54 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.55 -20.27 48.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 213.21 223.64 182.94 Depreciation 33.18 33.02 31.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 284.61 267.93 265.81 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 238.14 116.35 189.98 Other Income 31.75 36.83 32.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 269.89 153.18 222.74 Interest 0.85 1.13 0.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 269.04 152.05 221.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 269.04 152.05 221.86 Tax 60.92 29.80 47.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 208.12 122.25 174.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 208.12 122.25 174.62 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 208.12 122.25 174.62 Equity Share Capital 25.27 25.27 25.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.53 9.54 13.63 Diluted EPS 16.53 9.54 13.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.53 9.54 13.63 Diluted EPS 16.53 9.54 13.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited