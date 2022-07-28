 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajanta Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 950.93 crore, up 27.13% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 950.93 crore in June 2022 up 27.13% from Rs. 747.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.62 crore in June 2022 up 0.5% from Rs. 173.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.52 crore in June 2022 up 0.66% from Rs. 252.84 crore in June 2021.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.08 in June 2021.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,274.20 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.24% returns over the last 6 months and -18.04% over the last 12 months.

Ajanta Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 950.93 870.29 747.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 950.93 870.29 747.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 195.05 216.96 187.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.54 34.22 36.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.83 -11.86 -52.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 182.94 165.52 157.99
Depreciation 31.78 31.16 30.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 265.81 258.76 198.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 189.98 175.53 189.33
Other Income 32.76 29.48 32.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 222.74 205.01 221.96
Interest 0.88 7.34 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 221.86 197.67 220.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 221.86 197.67 220.45
Tax 47.24 46.46 46.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 174.62 151.21 173.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 174.62 151.21 173.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 174.62 151.21 173.75
Equity Share Capital 25.71 17.17 17.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.63 17.70 20.08
Diluted EPS 13.63 17.70 20.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.63 17.70 20.08
Diluted EPS 13.63 17.70 20.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
