Ajanta Pharma Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 747.99 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 747.99 crore in June 2021 up 11.94% from Rs. 668.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.75 crore in June 2021 up 17.59% from Rs. 147.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.84 crore in June 2021 up 6.98% from Rs. 236.34 crore in June 2020.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 20.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.93 in June 2020.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 2,394.70 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.60% returns over the last 6 months and 60.79% over the last 12 months.