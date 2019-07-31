Ajanta Pharma Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 611.94 crore, up 19.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 611.94 crore in June 2019 up 19.76% from Rs. 510.99 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.63 crore in June 2019 up 8.36% from Rs. 105.79 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.02 crore in June 2019 up 6.28% from Rs. 165.62 crore in June 2018.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 13.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.02 in June 2018.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 880.60 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.10% over the last 12 months.