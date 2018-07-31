Ajanta Pharma consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 510.99 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 510.99 530.31 473.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 510.99 530.31 473.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 88.95 113.93 94.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 14.25 20.33 15.93 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.07 -40.50 -16.75 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.78 105.15 86.68 Depreciation 17.17 16.64 13.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 164.59 191.87 165.35 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.32 122.89 114.04 Other Income 8.13 5.24 4.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.45 128.13 118.80 Interest 0.17 0.11 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 148.28 128.02 118.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 148.28 128.02 118.73 Tax 42.49 33.53 23.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 105.79 94.49 94.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 105.79 94.49 94.79 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 105.79 94.49 94.79 Equity Share Capital 17.69 17.69 17.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.02 10.74 10.77 Diluted EPS 12.02 10.74 10.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.02 10.74 10.77 Diluted EPS 12.02 10.74 10.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited