Ajanta Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 971.77 crore, up 15.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 971.77 crore in December 2022 up 15.98% from Rs. 837.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.51 crore in December 2022 down 29.86% from Rs. 191.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.48 crore in December 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 263.61 crore in December 2021.

Ajanta Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 971.77 938.10 837.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 971.77 938.10 837.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 246.01 205.40 201.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.64 40.83 27.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.32 13.52 -39.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 192.42 186.14 162.19
Depreciation 33.30 32.70 31.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 340.47 295.87 247.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.25 163.64 207.86
Other Income 34.93 40.35 24.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.18 203.99 231.89
Interest 2.84 0.99 0.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.34 203.00 230.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 168.34 203.00 230.94
Tax 33.83 46.40 39.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.51 156.60 191.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.51 156.60 191.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 134.51 156.60 191.78
Equity Share Capital 25.71 25.71 17.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.50 12.22 22.16
Diluted EPS 10.50 12.22 22.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.50 12.22 22.16
Diluted EPS 10.50 12.22 22.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
