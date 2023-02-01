Ajanta Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 971.77 crore, up 15.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 971.77 crore in December 2022 up 15.98% from Rs. 837.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.51 crore in December 2022 down 29.86% from Rs. 191.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.48 crore in December 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 263.61 crore in December 2021.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.16 in December 2021.

