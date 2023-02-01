English
    Ajanta Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 971.77 crore, up 15.98% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 971.77 crore in December 2022 up 15.98% from Rs. 837.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.51 crore in December 2022 down 29.86% from Rs. 191.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.48 crore in December 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 263.61 crore in December 2021.

    Ajanta Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations971.77938.10837.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations971.77938.10837.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials246.01205.40201.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.6440.8327.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.3213.52-39.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost192.42186.14162.19
    Depreciation33.3032.7031.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses340.47295.87247.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.25163.64207.86
    Other Income34.9340.3524.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.18203.99231.89
    Interest2.840.990.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax168.34203.00230.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax168.34203.00230.94
    Tax33.8346.4039.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities134.51156.60191.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period134.51156.60191.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates134.51156.60191.78
    Equity Share Capital25.7125.7117.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5012.2222.16
    Diluted EPS10.5012.2222.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5012.2222.16
    Diluted EPS10.5012.2222.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited