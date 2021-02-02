Ajanta Pharma Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 748.74 crore, up 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.74 crore in December 2020 up 14.98% from Rs. 651.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.63 crore in December 2020 up 64.23% from Rs. 107.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.16 crore in December 2020 up 23.2% from Rs. 200.61 crore in December 2019.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 20.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.33 in December 2019.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,754.05 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 49.33% over the last 12 months.