Ajanta Pharma Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 651.21 crore, up 34.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.21 crore in December 2019 up 34.24% from Rs. 485.11 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.55 crore in December 2019 up 60.76% from Rs. 66.90 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.61 crore in December 2019 up 79.56% from Rs. 111.72 crore in December 2018.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 12.33 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.60 in December 2018.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,303.85 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.24% returns over the last 6 months and 40.12% over the last 12 months.