Aishwarya Tele Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 71.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2018 down 71.72% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2018 down 181.64% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018 down 384.21% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

Aishwarya Tele shares closed at 2.38 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.09% returns over the last 6 months and -67.88% over the last 12 months.