Aishwarya Tele Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 71.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Telecom are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2018 down 71.72% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2018 down 181.64% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018 down 384.21% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.
Aishwarya Tele shares closed at 2.38 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.09% returns over the last 6 months and -67.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aishwarya Telecom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.08
|1.89
|7.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.08
|1.89
|7.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.27
|0.11
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.21
|0.90
|4.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.80
|1.35
|0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|0.61
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|0.92
|1.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.10
|-2.20
|-0.73
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.07
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.04
|-2.13
|-0.52
|Interest
|0.23
|0.39
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.28
|-2.52
|-0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.28
|-2.52
|-0.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.28
|-2.52
|-0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.28
|-2.52
|-0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|11.11
|11.11
|10.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|-1.14
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|-1.14
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|-1.14
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|-1.14
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited