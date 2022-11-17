Aishwarya Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 43.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2022 up 43.94% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 122.7% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 164.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Aishwarya Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 5.55 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 208.33% returns over the last 6 months and 54.17% over the last 12 months.