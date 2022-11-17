English
    Aishwarya Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 43.94% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2022 up 43.94% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 122.7% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 164.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

    Aishwarya Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

    Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 5.55 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 208.33% returns over the last 6 months and 54.17% over the last 12 months.

    Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.151.600.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.151.600.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.100.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.450.671.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.610.21-0.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.770.90
    Depreciation0.050.050.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.621.500.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-1.71-1.03
    Other Income0.240.040.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.36-1.66-0.71
    Interest0.160.160.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.20-1.82-0.88
    Exceptional Items--2.57--
    P/L Before Tax0.200.74-0.88
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.200.74-0.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.200.74-0.88
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.31-0.37
    Diluted EPS0.090.31-0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.31-0.37
    Diluted EPS0.090.31-0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aishwarya Tech #Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am