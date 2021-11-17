Aishwarya Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 46.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in September 2021 down 46.55% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021 down 18.21% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021 up 23.81% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2020.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 3.52 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.72% returns over the last 6 months and 120.00% over the last 12 months.