English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aishwarya Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 55.75% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 55.75% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 up 25.02% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 up 17.95% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

    Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 5.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 111.90% returns over the last 12 months.

    Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.100.602.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.100.602.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.170.000.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.410.012.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.600.210.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.580.87
    Depreciation0.010.020.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.640.410.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.33-0.64-1.75
    Other Income0.030.150.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.29-0.49-1.63
    Interest0.130.150.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.43-0.64-1.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.43-0.64-1.85
    Tax-0.04----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.38-0.64-1.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.38-0.64-1.85
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.27-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.27-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.27-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.27-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Aishwarya Tech #Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:41 pm