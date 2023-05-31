Aishwarya Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 55.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 55.75% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 up 25.02% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 up 17.95% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 5.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 111.90% returns over the last 12 months.