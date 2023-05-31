Aishwarya Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 55.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 55.75% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 up 25.02% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 up 17.95% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.
Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 5.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 111.90% returns over the last 12 months.
|Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.10
|0.60
|2.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.10
|0.60
|2.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.17
|0.00
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.01
|2.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|0.21
|0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.59
|0.58
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|0.41
|0.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-0.64
|-1.75
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.15
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-0.49
|-1.63
|Interest
|0.13
|0.15
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-0.64
|-1.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|-0.64
|-1.85
|Tax
|-0.04
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.38
|-0.64
|-1.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.38
|-0.64
|-1.85
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.27
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.27
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.27
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.27
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited