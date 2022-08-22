Aishwarya Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 7.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in June 2022 down 7.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 274.68% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 747.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Aishwarya Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 2.42 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.93% over the last 12 months.