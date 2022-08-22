English
    Aishwarya Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 7.62% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in June 2022 down 7.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 274.68% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 747.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

    Aishwarya Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

    Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 2.42 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.93% over the last 12 months.

    Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.602.481.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.602.481.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.100.000.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.672.161.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.490.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.870.86
    Depreciation0.050.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.500.640.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.71-1.75-0.92
    Other Income0.040.130.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.66-1.63-0.26
    Interest0.160.220.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.82-1.85-0.43
    Exceptional Items2.57----
    P/L Before Tax0.74-1.85-0.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.74-1.85-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.74-1.85-0.43
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.31-0.34-0.18
    Diluted EPS0.31-0.34-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.31-0.34-0.18
    Diluted EPS0.31-0.34-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aishwarya Tech #Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 09:55 am
