Aishwarya Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 59.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 59.15% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.
Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 5.18 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 146.67% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|1.15
|1.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|1.15
|1.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.45
|0.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|-0.61
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.51
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.62
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.12
|-1.95
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.24
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.36
|-1.03
|Interest
|0.15
|0.16
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.20
|-1.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|0.20
|-1.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|0.20
|-0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|0.20
|-0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.09
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.09
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.09
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.09
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited