 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aishwarya Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 59.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 59.15% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.60 1.15 1.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.60 1.15 1.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.01 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.45 0.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.21 -0.61 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.58 0.51 0.90
Depreciation 0.02 0.05 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.41 0.62 1.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 0.12 -1.95
Other Income 0.15 0.24 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 0.36 -1.03
Interest 0.15 0.16 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 0.20 -1.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.64 0.20 -1.19
Tax -- -- -0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.64 0.20 -0.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.64 0.20 -0.62
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 0.09 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.27 0.09 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 0.09 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.27 0.09 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited