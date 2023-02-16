English
    Aishwarya Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 59.15% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 59.15% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

    Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 5.18 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 146.67% returns over the last 6 months

    Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.601.151.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.601.151.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.01--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.450.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.21-0.610.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.510.90
    Depreciation0.020.050.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.410.621.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.640.12-1.95
    Other Income0.150.240.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.490.36-1.03
    Interest0.150.160.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.640.20-1.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.640.20-1.19
    Tax-----0.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.640.20-0.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.640.20-0.62
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.09-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.270.09-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.09-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.270.09-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm