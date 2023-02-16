Aishwarya Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 59.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 59.15% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 5.18 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 146.67% returns over the last 6 months