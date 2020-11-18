Aishwarya Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 26.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in September 2020 down 26.06% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020 down 27.07% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2020 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2019.
Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 1.60 on November 14, 2020 (BSE)
|Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.49
|0.36
|2.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.49
|0.36
|2.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.88
|0.10
|5.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.73
|0.19
|-4.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.93
|0.93
|0.86
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.55
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-1.51
|-0.75
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-1.39
|-0.68
|Interest
|0.07
|0.22
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-1.60
|-0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.01
|-1.60
|-0.82
|Tax
|-0.26
|-0.42
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.75
|-1.19
|-0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.75
|-1.19
|-0.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.75
|-1.19
|-0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.50
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.50
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.50
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.50
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am