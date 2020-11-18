Aishwarya Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 26.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in September 2020 down 26.06% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020 down 27.07% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2020 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2019.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 1.60 on November 14, 2020 (BSE)