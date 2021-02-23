Aishwarya Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore, down 51.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore in December 2020 down 51.08% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020 up 38.3% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 38.89% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 2.37 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.85% returns over the last 6 months and 37.79% over the last 12 months.