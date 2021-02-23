Aishwarya Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore, down 51.08% Y-o-Y
February 23, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore in December 2020 down 51.08% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020 up 38.3% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 38.89% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.
Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 2.37 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.85% returns over the last 6 months and 37.79% over the last 12 months.
|Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.52
|1.49
|5.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.52
|1.49
|5.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.82
|0.00
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.15
|1.88
|0.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.26
|-0.73
|4.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.93
|0.86
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.45
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-1.15
|-0.86
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.21
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.94
|-0.68
|Interest
|0.13
|0.07
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-1.01
|-0.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.56
|-1.01
|-0.83
|Tax
|-0.16
|-0.26
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|-0.75
|-0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|-0.75
|-0.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.41
|-0.75
|-0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.31
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.31
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.31
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.31
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited