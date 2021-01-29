MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Airtel Africa Q3 net profit up 13%, says performance improvement across business

The revenue rose 17.2 percent to $1,034 million (about Rs 7,527.5 crore), on a reported basis for Airtel Africa, that provides telecom and mobile money services and has a presence in 14 countries in Africa.

PTI
January 29, 2021 / 09:25 PM IST

Airtel Africa on Friday posted about 13 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to $116 million (about Rs 845 crore) for quarter ended December 2020, and said the performance improvement resonated across the business. The net profit was at $103 million in quarter ended December 2019.

The revenue rose 17.2 percent to $1,034 million (about Rs 7,527.5 crore), on a reported basis for Airtel Africa, that provides telecom and mobile money services and has a presence in 14 countries in Africa. For the nine-month period ended December 2020, the profit-after-tax (PAT) stood at $261 million (over Rs 1,900 crore), about 21 percent lower than the same period previous year.

"This was largely a result of the prior year period recognition of a one-off gain of $72 million related to the expired indemnity to certain pre-IPO investors, a higher deferred tax credit of $29 million in the previous period, as well as higher finance costs and tax in the current period," the company said. Excluding the benefit of exceptional items and one-off derivative gain in the prior period, PAT increased by 30.1 percent, it added.

Commenting on the Q3 results, Raghunath Mandava, chief executive officer of Airtel Africa said the latest third quarter performance demonstrated accelerated growth in both revenue and underlying EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization). This was driven by continued delivery of strong customer growth in third quarter, despite the introduction (mid-December) of additional customer registration requirements in the Nigeria market.

"This has meant a temporary halt to the ability of all operators in the country to onboard new customers. But we are working closely with the government to ensure that all our subscribers provide their valid National Identification Numbers (NINs) and update their SIM registration records, such that disruption is minimised," Mandava said. Mandava further said the performance improvement reflected across the business, and that the company logged continued strong revenue growth in Nigeria and East Africa.

Close

Related stories

"Finally, while the COVID-19 pandemic has had little impact on our most recent quarter, we remain vigilant about the recent news flow around new strains of the virus and further actions by governments to minimize contagion in our countries of operation," Mandava said. The opportunities for sustainable profitable growth from underpenetrated markets for both mobile and mobile money services remain "hugely attractive", and the company remains confident of delivering on growth strategy, he pointed out.
PTI
TAGS: #Airtel Africa #Business #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.