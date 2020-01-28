App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airtel Africa Q3 net profit jumps 14% to $103 million

The company's net debt was $3,233 million as on December 2019 against $4,189 million in December 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of Indian telecommunications major Airtel, posted a 14.4 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at $103 million against $90 million in the quarter ended September 2019.

The company’s revenue was up 4.6 percent at $883 million against $844 million, QoQ.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.3 percent at $399 million against $372 million, while EBITDA margin was up 110 bps at 45.2 percent versus 44.1 percent, QoQ.

Close

The company’s net debt stood at $3,233 million as of December 2019 against $4,189 million in the year-ago period.

related news

At 1242 hours, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 498.25, down Rs 16.05, or 3.12 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #International Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.