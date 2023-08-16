Airo Lam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.81 crore, down 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.81 crore in June 2023 down 9.25% from Rs. 53.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2023 up 19.13% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2023 up 24.17% from Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2022.

Airo Lam EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2022.