    Airo Lam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.81 crore, down 9.25% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Airo Lam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.81 crore in June 2023 down 9.25% from Rs. 53.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2023 up 19.13% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2023 up 24.17% from Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2022.

    Airo Lam EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2022.

    Airo Lam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.6452.2153.78
    Other Operating Income0.17-0.23--
    Total Income From Operations48.8151.9853.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.0430.3037.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.044.00-2.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.812.822.78
    Depreciation0.840.840.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.419.5411.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.764.483.56
    Other Income----0.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.764.483.69
    Interest1.121.410.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.633.073.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.633.073.03
    Tax1.000.610.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.642.452.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.642.452.21
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.641.47
    Diluted EPS1.761.641.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.641.47
    Diluted EPS1.761.641.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 03:44 pm

