Airan Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore, up 28.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore in September 2021 up 28.77% from Rs. 14.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021 up 162.68% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2021 up 38.04% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2020.

Airan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Airan shares closed at 21.35 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.61% returns over the last 6 months and 47.24% over the last 12 months.