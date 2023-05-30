Airan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.71 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.71 crore in March 2023 up 1.13% from Rs. 22.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 down 7.84% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2023 up 12.44% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022.

Airan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Airan shares closed at 16.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.