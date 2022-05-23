Airan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Airan are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore in March 2022 up 15.44% from Rs. 19.45 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022 up 20.25% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022 down 2.21% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2021.
Airan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.
|Airan
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.46
|18.97
|19.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.46
|18.97
|19.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.05
|10.02
|9.07
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.12
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.52
|6.61
|6.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.75
|1.22
|3.15
|Other Income
|1.53
|1.42
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.28
|2.64
|3.33
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.25
|2.61
|3.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.25
|2.61
|3.19
|Tax
|0.26
|0.39
|0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.99
|2.22
|2.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.99
|2.22
|2.49
|Equity Share Capital
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.18
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.18
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.18
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.18
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
