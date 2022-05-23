Airan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore in March 2022 up 15.44% from Rs. 19.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022 up 20.25% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022 down 2.21% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2021.

Airan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.